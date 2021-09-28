5 Self-Care Tips and Tricks to Make the Most of Your Morning Routine, From Now ‘Till New Years

A steamy cup of Starbucks® by Nespresso® for Vertuo stirs up all the warm and cozies on a cold day. Thanks to the Nespresso® Vertuo machine, you can savor the rich, smooth sips of your favorite Starbucks in-store flavors without having to leave the comfort of home—or changing out of your pjs, for that matter. Praise. From a tall coffee to a short espresso, enjoy your favorite cup any way you like. All are topped with rich crema, the hallmark of high quality.

Just pop Starbucks® by Nespresso® for Vertuo capsules into the single-serve system. At the touch of a button, you can indulge in, for instance, the subtle notes of cocoa and toasted nuts in Starbucks® Pike Place® Roast for Nespresso® Vertuo, or notes of molasses and caramelized sugar in Starbucks® Espresso Roast for Nespresso® Vertuo, even the sweet and smooth flavors of Starbucks® Blonde Roast for Nespresso® Vertuo. Take your pick from seven gourmet flavors and enjoy them on repeat.