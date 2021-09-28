5 Self-Care Tips and Tricks to Make the Most of Your Morning Routine, From Now ‘Till New Years

Waking up and writing down just a few things you’re grateful for each morning can help start your day in a positive mindset. And, it can also have big-time benefits on overall wellbeing. Research shows appreciating what you have and what’s meaningful to you helps foster a greater sense of happiness — and what’s more, according to studies, regular gratitude journaling increases optimism and helps people feel better about their lives. Keep a cute notebook by your bedside so you can jot down what you’re thankful for (even if it’s just one line) before getting out of bed. Trust: Gratitude goes a long way, particularly during the holidays.