How To Write A Truly Meaningful Condolence Message, From Grief Experts

Robinson recommends trying to avoid making generic offers like "call me if you need me" or "what do you need?"—because they likely will not ask for anything. When a friend is depressed, they may not have the energy for completing basic tasks, but at the same time, they likely don't want to be a burden or even know what to ask for, Robinson explains. That means, as a concerned friend who wants to help, it's important to be proactive with providing support instead of waiting to be asked, she says.