How To Write A Truly Meaningful Condolence Message, From Grief Experts

Depending on how close you are to the person experiencing the loss, condolence messages are usually sent as soon as you learn about the death of their loved one. However, it is also appropriate to send a condolence message within a few days of the memorial service or funeral.

The best time to reach out will depend on your relationship, according to both licensed psychologist Laura Louis, Ph.D., and grief and trauma therapist Ajita Robinson, Ph.D., LCPC.

“Are you a close friend who was notified directly? In that case, reaching out and showing up is appropriate in most instances because the relationship already makes room for this level of ‘presence’ or involvement,” says Robinson. Louis says you can and should reach out immediately when you first find out the loss has occurred. They may or may not respond right away, but they’ll know you’re there for them.

Louis also recommends reaching out a few weeks after the loss has occurred or a few weeks after the funeral. “As a psychologist, I find that the weeks and months after the funeral is oftentimes when people need the most support because at that point most family and friends have left town,” she tells mbg.

“Most importantly, when you reach out, try to understand that the bereaved person(s) is not obligated to respond,” Robinson adds. “They are overwhelmed and may not have words to describe what they are feeling or what they need.”