I may not know you or your story, but I understand all too well the heartbreak and devastation you are feeling now. I lost my older brother, Scott, to sudden cardiac arrest in 2017. Scott had always been my rock and my sunshine, and losing him was the most unimaginable nightmare I could fathom. He left behind a wife, two young daughters, a mother, hundreds of friends, and an entire world of shattered pieces.

You are probably asking if life can really go on? Will it ever stop hurting? Will you ever be able to breathe normally again? Will you ever genuinely smile and laugh again? The answer to all of these questions is yes. Well, except the hurting one. That, I’m afraid, continues. But it is different than what you are feeling now—more manageable, more of a subtle aching than a stabbing pain.

Grief is like being given a giant boulder you must carry every day. At first, the load seems too enormous. You feel winded immediately. You think the weight of it might crush you. But you continue because you have no choice.