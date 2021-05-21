mindbodygreen

5 Ways To Reduce Stress Super Quickly (Besides Meditating)

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
May 21, 2021 — 10:12 AM

There's no shortage of stressors in our day-to-day lives, and one of the most highly recommended ways to combat them is, of course, meditation. But if you've been down the meditation road and can't seem to get into it, rest assured there are plenty of other stress-reducing techniques that may work better for you.

Here are five ideas to get you started:

1. Exercise

Not only does exercise help your body produce feel-good hormones (hello, runner's high!), but research shows regular exercise improves the emotional resilience of adults dealing with stress. More emotional resilience means being less affected by stress—and that's a win-win. Try whatever form movement feels best for you, whether it's cardio, yoga (which has also been found to improve mental health), hiking, or strength training.

The beneficial plant compounds in hemp extract can help calm the stress response, thanks to the way they interact with the body's endocannabinoid system, a complex communication network that helps support healthy pain perception.

3. Aromatherapy

Relaxing essential oils might sound good to be true, but research shows that certain scents can help calm the nervous system. Our olfactory nerve, which travels from the nose to the brain, plays a big role in regulating the parasympathetic nervous system, and in turn, our emotions and mood. So plug in that diffuser and reach for your oils. Scents like lavender, chamomile, bergamot, and lemon are all recommended for stress.

4. Breathwork

By controlling our breath, we can start to regain control over our mood. Something as simple as making your exhalation longer than your inhalation can actually "trick" the vagus nerve into activating your parasympathetic nervous system. Breathwork techniques such as box breathing are simple, effective, and can make a big difference in a very short amount of time.

5. EFT Tapping

And lastly, if you've never tried the Emotional Freedom Technique, aka tapping, it's another great (and fast) option for halting stress in its tracks. It involves putting pressure on certain points of the body while thinking about what's stressing you out, and saying affirmations to help clear the stress away. It's been found in research to reduce cortisol levels (aka the stress hormone), and takes just a few minutes.

The bottom line:

Stress can be toxic to our emotional, mental, and yes, physical wellbeing, so it's important to have stress-reducing techniques at the ready whenever you may need them. If meditating isn't for you, any of these five options might be the simple, accessible, and effective tool you're looking for.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
