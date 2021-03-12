3 Rituals For Moving Through Grief & Anger At Your Own Pace

It's not uncommon these days to hear people talk about "the work," or the inner healing that needs to take place within all of us in order to move forward as a society. And in most (if not all) cases, healing from grief is a part of this work.

"Grief work is the work, and we live in a society that's so grief-adverse," Cator tells mbg. But today, "We're living in times that are calling us to slow down, stop, and grieve [...] So much has happened, we can't just keep going."

For Black folks, particularly Black women, there's the universal trauma of living through a pandemic, coupled with "racial trauma, and racism, which creates compounding effects," Cator explains.

She adds that as it relates to Black women, "Historically, there's been so much 'Hold it all in; we have to keep going.' I understand where that comes from [...] and at the same time, we need to create that space so we can heal that intergenerational trauma and wounding and patterning."