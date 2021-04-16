mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
An Aromatherapist's Absolute Favorite Essential Oil Blend For Bedtime

An Aromatherapist's Absolute Favorite Essential Oil Blend For Bedtime

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Essential Oil Diffuser

Image by iStock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
April 16, 2021 — 12:12 PM

Aromatherapy can help you get energized in the morning, stay focused during the day, and, of course, unwind come nighttime. With so many essential oils to choose from, we asked Jodi Cohen, author of Essential Oils To Boost the Brain and Heal the Body, for her go-to bedtime blend. Here's what she had to say.

An essential oil blend for bedtime.

According to Cohen, lavender is definitely a good place to start, and when you pair it with citrus blends, which are simultaneously refreshing and relaxing, you've got a great bedtime blend. "My favorite clean, fresh, and light combination is Lavender and Orange Lavender," she tells mbg, adding, "It's known for its sedative, anxiety relieving, and calming properties that help your body relax into a restful sleep."

She explains that a key constituent in lavender, called linalool, helps activate the calming neurotransmitter GABA, which helps calm your mind and body. "Similarly, citrus oils like orange demonstrate strong mood-enhancing and stress-reducing effects that can help calm the mind to support a restful sleep."

If you're a fan of more floral scents, and/or you struggle with waking up during the night, Cohen says you can also add eight drops of geranium or rose geranium to this blend. "Geranium is a wonderful oil to help alleviate night waking," she says, and it has been linked to a significant decrease in blood sugar levels.

Whether you add a few drops to your shower or bath, use it in a diffuser, or simply take a few whiffs before bed, Cohen says this blend is her favorite when it's time for bed.

Advertisement

Other sleep tips to keep in mind.

Along with essential oils, there are plenty of other things you can do to help ensure you get the best sleep possible. For one thing, making sure your bedroom temperature is around 65 degrees Fahrenheit has been found to improve sleep quality and mitigate restless sleep.

In addition to that, magnesium-rich bedtime snacks like nuts and seeds, or a piece of dark chocolate, can also help you start to unwind. But really, anything that helps you relax, be it a bedtime meditation, reading a book rather than scrolling on your phone, or doing a calming yoga flow, can help you signal to your body and mind that it's time to rest.

The bottom line:

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)

The bottom line is, good sleep can be hard to come by if you're feeling particularly stressed, or you struggle to fall asleep in general. But thanks to their specific properties, essential oils like lavender and citrus scents can be just what we need to start relaxing, so we can fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake up feeling rested.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

This Is How Fast You Should See Results When Taking A Collagen Supplement

Alexandra Engler
This Is How Fast You Should See Results When Taking A Collagen Supplement
Mental Health

Why This Neuroscientist Wants You To Daydream For Better Brain Health

Caroline Leaf, Ph.D., BSc
Why This Neuroscientist Wants You To Daydream For Better Brain Health
Beauty

If Your Sensitive Skin Feels Tight & Dry After The Shower, You May Need This

Jamie Schneider
If Your Sensitive Skin Feels Tight & Dry After The Shower, You May Need This
Recipes

Leafy Greens Are Important — But Are You Eating Enough Leafy Reds? Try This Recipe

Eliza Sullivan
Leafy Greens Are Important — But Are You Eating Enough Leafy Reds? Try This Recipe
Beauty

How Well Do You Know Your Skin Care Labels? 8 Sneaky Ingredients To Watch

Jamie Schneider
How Well Do You Know Your Skin Care Labels? 8 Sneaky Ingredients To Watch
Beauty

Do You Know Your Hair Density? Why It Matters & How To Find Out

Andrea Jordan
Do You Know Your Hair Density? Why It Matters & How To Find Out
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Love

What Do You Say When Someone's Gaslighting You? A Therapist's Go-To Comebacks

Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
What Do You Say When Someone's Gaslighting You? A Therapist's Go-To Comebacks
Recipes

A Low-Stress Guide To The Perfect Vegetarian Grilled Dinner Party

Eliza Sullivan
A Low-Stress Guide To The Perfect Vegetarian Grilled Dinner Party
Wellness Trends

It's The 300th Episode Of The mbg Podcast! A Sneak Peek At Our Special AMA

Jason Wachob
It's The 300th Episode Of The mbg Podcast! A Sneak Peek At Our Special AMA
Spirituality

8 Essential Lessons On Living A Meaningful Life, From A Monastery

Dorothea Gundtoft
8 Essential Lessons On Living A Meaningful Life, From A Monastery
Functional Food

This Underrated, Nutrient-Rich Fruit Comes From A Pretty Surprising Source

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
This Underrated, Nutrient-Rich Fruit Comes From A Pretty Surprising Source
Routines

Your Legs Will Feel Like Jelly After This Efficient 4-Minute Inner-Thigh Workout

Abby Moore
Your Legs Will Feel Like Jelly After This Efficient 4-Minute Inner-Thigh Workout
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/go-to-essential-oil-blend-for-bedtime-from-aromatherapist

Your article and new folder have been saved!