3 Meditations For Improving Your Sex Life & Dating Instincts

Wouldn't it be nice to be able to smell things about people's character, personality, and your chemical and intimate mixing together? It sounds far-fetched, but like all of our potential intuitive senses, we really can develop an olfactory psychic sense. We all have intuition; it is simply a matter of opening up this particular avenue. In my last 18 years teaching people how to communicate with their spirit guides and open their intuition using shamanic techniques, I have witnessed the opening of psychic smell senses in a handful of people. With my medical intuitive clients, we have learned together how these senses can be activated by love and soul connection between people.

Anyone can do this! When you are dating, it can be useful to be able to sense etheric smells, which are simply intuitive pieces of information delivered to you through the medium of your sense of smell. Just like how people's nonverbal cues give us information about who they are and how they feel, so does the way they smell to us. These may include pheromones and hormonal smells—there's a whole body of research around how our natural scents can be sexual cues for each other.

Everyone will react a bit differently to different scents, which range from the obvious to the subtle to the almost undetectable. I remember certain smells from childhood that meant my parents would be in certain moods, for example. Etheric smells can also inform you about the person you are dating and about your compatibility together. Once you have opened your psychic smell senses, you can essentially notice your gut instincts about people. Your olfactory senses can give you information in an instinctive way, such that you might find yourself able to just know if someone in your office is crushing on you, for example. Their smell will tell you either literally (you actually smell the scent of their attraction) or intuitively (you just know he likes you in an instinctive way).

When you open your senses to the subtle, you can receive even more information. Information is power. It helps you see more of the full picture in situations and make more informed decisions. You can sniff out a potential date if you want it and, as you learn to trust your instincts, gauge your compatibility. How handy!

Below is a process to help you open up your psychic smell senses, including your ability to smell etheric pheromones: