If you have an abandonment wound from childhood, it will get activated when you experience a loss later in life. This can cause you to emotionally regress to the age you were when you first experienced the trauma.

When this happens, it's especially important to practice self-care and tend to your scared inner child. There are many ways to do this: One thing I did was buy myself a soft and plush stuffed animal to help me get used to sleeping alone.

It's also important to ensure you're not ignoring your basic needs. Try to eat every few hours (even if you're not feeling hungry), prioritize sleep, and don’t be afraid to ask your doctor for extra help if you need it—some people may be prescribed a temporary antidepressant, sleep, or anti-anxiety medication at this time.