What To Do If You're Feeling Overwhelmed By Loss Right Now, From A Grief Expert

Once you’ve identified your emotions as grief, the best thing to do is to have compassion for yourself in those moments. Essentially: “Try to let yourself have a bad day,” Kessler notes.

Which, we admit, is a lot easier than it sounds. After all, according to Kessler, we’re hardwired by society to "have feelings about our feelings." He explains: “We feel angry, but we shouldn’t be angry. We feel sad, but we’ve got no right. So we stuff down these feelings, and we have all these feelings that get half-felt." Only when you suppress those emotions, he adds, they tend to pressure-cook in your body and become even more difficult to deal with in the long-run.

That said, even though it might feel painful in the moment, try to embrace those feelings of grief. When you truly let those emotions run their course, Kessler says they should move through you in a few minutes. It makes sense: When you suppress those emotions, they’re going to bubble up at some point. As Kessler notes, “If you’ve got 1000 tears to cry, you’re not going to stop at 99.” It’s only a matter of when those tears eventually show up. So if you can, it’s best to experience those feelings all in one go, even though it feels painful, rather than facing a roller coaster of grief later on.