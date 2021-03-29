What are we to do about this situation? Well, this is where clarifying shampoos and treatments come into play. "I love that these new shampoos are healthier for your hair, but the problem that many stylists are seeing now is that they are so gentle that people aren't properly cleaning their hair or scalps," says certified trichologist Shab Reslan. "If you want to stick with your low-lather shampoo, you absolutely should, but you might need to do a weekly clarifying shampoo or treatment."

However, not all options are created equal—nor work the same for everyone. There are traditional clarifying shampoos, which rely on strong sulfates to clean the hair. There are clean versions, which use botanicals and gentler cleansing agents to get the job done. You can make DIY versions, like this baking soda one (however, many people have sensitivities to baking soda and thus stay away from it).

Or you can use this DIY Aztec Clay & ACV mask.

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay is a fan-favorite, do-it-all, 100% natural calcium bentonite clay. (To say that this product has amassed devoted users the size of a small nation would arguably be understatement.) Bentonite clay contains natural minerals such as calcium, magnesium, and iron; the ingredient is extremely porous and absorbs gunk quite effectively, holding onto it before you wash it down the drain. “Calcium bentonite is gentle and provides the body with lots of minerals,” says holistic skin care expert Samantha Story, MS, LAc.

What makes this option additionally so great for hair is the apple cider vinegar. ACV has long been used as a hair ingredient, notably for apple cider vinegar rinses, as the acidic nature can help balance your scalp’s microbiome, naturally seals down the cuticle, adds shine, and gives the strands a dose of vitamins and nutrients.