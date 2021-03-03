Thankfully, even though stress can manifest in a lot of ways, there are also a lot of things you can do to help manage it.

And according to Harry, the first thing that's important to focus on is identifying when you're actually experiencing stress. "When you start having a headache or your stomach starts hurting, you have to start asking yourself, Ok is this because I'm stressed?" she explains.

Once you've identified it, she says you can use the power of deep abdominal breathing to help guide your body into a more relaxed state. "We walk around with such shallow breath all the time, and that tells the body that we're anxious," she notes, adding that this doesn't mean you have to meditate for an hour, but rather start practicing deep breathing as you go about your day.