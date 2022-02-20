14 Dos & Don'ts When Your Friend Is Going Through A Breakup

"No matter how it ended, I try to remind myself that we are all human, including my exes," Shuavarnnasri says. "Rather than forcing myself to feel a particular way, I allow conflicting feelings to exist at the same time and say, 'This person really hurt me, what they did was not OK, and I still care about them.' This doesn't mean that I justify their feelings or even have to forgive them. It also doesn't mean something is wrong with me for continuing to love them. It just means we're all human."