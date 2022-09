When they do get hurt or heartbroken or taken advantage of, refrain from saying "I told you so" or "See what I mean?" It's time to listen, not judge. As angry as you may feel in that moment, be the calm confidante that your loved one needs.

If you see unhealthy patterns continuing from relationship to relationship, it's OK to point that out gently and make further suggestions like therapy, to encourage them to get to the root of the problem. But it's about timing and delivery.

Most importantly, make sure the person in question knows that your love is unconditional, and you will love them despite the mistakes they make. That is what real love is all about, and that is beautiful. Hold onto it and don’t let it go.