Even the brightest and nicest people can be involved in a relationship that sucks them dry. The wounds may not be visible, but you know that whatever is going on isn't healthy.

A "bad" relationship is different from an abusive relationship (if there are signs of physical or emotional abuse, that's a different situation and requires a specific action plan), but the unhealthy dynamics in a more gray but still less-than-ideal relationship can still be seriously detrimental to a person's well-being. That's why they're sometimes called toxic relationships.