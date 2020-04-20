6 Ways Anyone Can Help Domestic Violence Victims During COVID-19

Many people assume they don't know anyone who is experiencing or has experienced domestic violence, but statistically speaking, that's pretty unlikely.

"Given the rates of violence, one in four women and one in seven men will experience extreme physical violence by their partner in their lifetime," says Katie Ray-Jones, the chief executive officer of the National Domestic Violence Hotline. "There's a really good chance that you know someone."

So check in on your friends right now, especially those who may be living or sheltering with partners or family members. "Do your best to keep in touch with people you think might be at risk," says Stephanie Nilva, esq., the executive director of Day One, a New York nonprofit working to end dating abuse and domestic violence.

The best way to sensitively check in is to text, call, or email and simply ask how they're doing and if they need anything from you right now. Ray-Jones notes that some survivors may not yet be ready to ask for help even when you reach out, so it's important to simply let your loved ones know that you're thinking of them and that you're always available if they need any help. "You always want to leave that door open for the conversation when someone is ready," she says.