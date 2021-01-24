20 Signs Your Relationship Might Be Over, According To Couples' Therapists

If your relationship hasn't been feeling the same lately, you might be wondering if it's time to call it quits. But no relationship comes without challenges, so how do you know when it's really over?

We spoke with psychotherapist Megan Bruneau, M.A., and psychoanalyst Babita Spinelli, L.P., about how to know when a relationship is over. Whether you're thinking of ending things—or think your partner might—here are the signs to look for: