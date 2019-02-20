Why People Who Cheat Shouldn't Apologize (And What They Should Do Instead)

Anna replied with, "Well, what I make up about what the affair meant to me is that Evan was no longer attracted to me and that he apologizes all the time just to appease me so that he can keep going to her, and that what it means about him is that he is probably in love with her. I mean, he is paying for her college education, for goodness sake! And what it means about us is that we are going to stay together and be miserable—like my parents." Her face turned red, and she sat stonily on the couch with her arms crossed.