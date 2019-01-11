I've been in a monogamous romantic relationship with a man for two years. In the earlier days when we first started seeing each other, I called him "this guy I'm seeing." When we became sexually and romantically exclusive, I started calling him "this guy I'm dating." After a conversation we had together a few months in about labels, we started calling each other "boyfriend" and "girlfriend." Today, two years in, I call him "my partner."

The word partner is not new; according to Jen Doll's reporting in the Atlantic, the term arose around the 14th century to connote a more equal relationship between a married man and woman, in comparison to the gendered marriage terms husband and wife that'd been used since the 11th and ninth centuries respectively. Husband originally meant "master of the house," Doll reports, so you can see the need for an update.

And yet the terms husband and wife have endured, and their gender-neutral counterparts still catch eyes. That's why Jennifer Siebel Newsom, who is married to California's new governor Gavin Newsom, made headlines when she announced she'd be referred to as "first partner" instead of "first lady." (Newsom is an outspoken feminist voice anyway, having founded the Representation Project and produced documentaries tackling gender roles, women's rights, and toxic masculinity, so her decision really shouldn't have come as much of a surprise.)

So why exactly do some people choose to use the term partner instead of girlfriend, boyfriend, wife, husband, or any other terms?