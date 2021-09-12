So You Know Your Own Attachment Style — But Which Ones Should You Date?

Those with anxious attachment styles tend to not mix very well with the fearful-avoidant type due to internal fears that are easily triggered. The fearful-avoidant type will generally not do well with an anxious partner; the fearful-avoidant person's chaotic behaviors will exacerbate anxiously attached person's inner wounds. However, if a fearful-avoidant individual who is engaged in solid self-work connects with an anxiously attached person who is also mindful of personal wounds and needs, the relationship can develop slowly but surely in a safe, lovingly attached way that benefits both partners. However, if both partners aren't working to create secure attachments, the anxiously attached person can become more dysregulated, and the fearful-avoidant type can become more unpredictable and avoidant.