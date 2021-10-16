6 Signs You (Or Someone You Know) Have A Superiority Complex + What To Do

"Hurt people hurt people" is a popular saying for a reason. As humans, we tend to treat people the way we've been treated, and whether it's intentional or not, the way we feel about ourselves often plays into how we interact with those around us. When we're truly content with who we are and the lives we've created, it's easier to support and cheer for others. However, when we are dissatisfied, seeing others thrive may be difficult. There might even be a burning desire to minimize or undermine others to make ourselves feel better, also known as a superiority complex.