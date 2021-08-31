Were You The "Golden Child" Growing Up? How It Can Affect You In Adulthood

"Compulsive people-pleasing or perfectionism are based in shame. The idea is that doing more or taking on more will solve the shame. However, this is rarely the case," Roberts explains. "It's the same concept as an addict stopping a craving with more drugs. More people-pleasing or perfectionism calms shame for seconds, only leading to more shame when the outcome is seen as not good enough, which then leads to more perfectionism and people-pleasing. Learning to disrupt this cycle and intervene by valuing one's time, feelings, and self-care can be the ultimate goal of recovery."