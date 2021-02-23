Parent-child relationships are often fraught with drama—particularly in the teenage years. But for some, like those raised by narcissistic parents, the implications can be more serious and lasting.

According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual, people with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) will have at least 55% of the most common narcissistic traits, including entitlement and superiority, an exaggerated need for attention and control, a lack of empathy, and more. If these traits sound all too familiar from what you experienced from your parents in childhood, it's possible you were raised by narcissists. Here's how to tell, how to heal, and how to break the cycle, according to experts.