Just as there aren't really innate differences between men's and women's personalities, there aren't exactly innate differences between male and female narcissists. But men and women are socialized differently and thus are more likely to develop specific personality traits, and these differences can be seen between male and female narcissists as well.

"Although there are shared narcissistic traits between male and female narcissists, there are some differences in which their narcissism is exhibited," psychoanalyst Babita Spinelli, L.P., tells mbg.

When male narcissists are angry, they tend to be aggressive and explosive (especially malignant narcissists). When female narcissists are angry, though, Spinelli says they'll punish their victims by withholding attention and affection.

"Female narcissists utilize neglect or guilt as a form of control," she says, "whereas male narcissists are more likely to utilize power and status as a form of control."

Another way both male and female narcissists gain control and affection is through codependent people. The psychoanalytic term for this is a "narcissistic supply." Male narcissists will generally get their supply from romantic partners, but a female narcissist's supply can come from her children. "The female narcissist sees her children as an extension of herself whereas the male narcissists do not lean in this direction," Spinelli says.