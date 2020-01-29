It's very difficult, even possible, to have a healthy relationship with a narcissist. "A narcissist by nature will always put their needs ahead of yours," says Schafler. "They truly feel their needs are more important, that they are more important."

In addition, getting them to change is an uphill battle. "Narcissists typically don't see a problem with their behavior," says Schafler. "It's aligned with who they feel they authentically are."

It's rare for narcissists to even seek help unless their jobs or other aspects of their lives are at stake, Singer adds. "The finger is always pointed toward others and not at one's self."

In other words, if you realize you're dating a somatic narcissist, the best thing to do is to get out. "The longer you engage with them in a relationship, the more they will hurt you," says Scott-Hudson. "Somatic narcissists are just like any other narcissist in that they have a profound lack of empathy for others."

If you're in contact with a somatic narcissist, try to avoid displaying emotional responses to their behavior, because narcissists feed off drama and will continue targeting you if their manipulation tactics are having the desired reaction, says Scott-Hudson.

She also recommends seeking counseling to examine what led you into a relationship with a narcissist, as this often becomes a pattern for those with histories of trauma. "People with childhood abuse histories are more vulnerable to narcissistic abuse and often require professional counsel to extract from the narcissistic dynamic in relationships, so they don't leave one narcissist only to get involved with another," she says.

While it's normal to care about your appearance, you should be wary of anyone whose life seems to revolve around theirs, who judges others based on their own, or who shows other signs of narcissism. It's unlikely that a somatic narcissist will change their ways, so if you think you're in a relationship with one, get out as soon as possible and seek therapy for yourself.