5 Signs You're Dealing With A Malignant Narcissist

Sociopaths and narcissists have a lot in common, particularly when it comes to malignant narcissists. A sociopath is someone with anti-social personality disorder, which includes traits like aggression, lack of a conscience, prolific lying, and a reckless disregard for other people. In her book Outsmarting the Sociopath Next Door, clinical psychologist Martha Stout, Ph.D., notes that sociopathy is thought to be linked to neurological conditions, whereas narcissism is thought to be the result of childhood experiences. In practice, a sociopath can continually maintain a facade of warmth while they manipulate and hurt others, she explains, whereas most narcissists eventually pivot from love-bombing to coldness and cruelty.

"The major discernible difference between narcissism and sociopathy is the distinction between hot and cold behaviors," clinical psychologist Martha Stout, Ph.D., writes in her book Outsmarting the Sociopath Next Door. "In many situations where the narcissist would be clueless, unresponsive, and perhaps annoyed, the sociopath will be responsive, often charmingly so, creating a better disguise than the narcissist has."

However, malignant narcissists combine traits of both narcissistic personality disorder and anti-social personality disorder, meaning they're both as cunning as the sociopath and driven by as much grandiose ego as the narcissist. Thus, malignant narcissists may be uniquely dangerous.