5 Signs You're Dealing With A Malignant Narcissist

A malignant narcissist is someone with a particularly dangerous type of narcissistic personality disorder. Along with the typical traits of a narcissist, "these patients also display prominent anti-social behavior, tend toward paranoid features, and take pleasure in their aggression and sadism toward others," according to a paper in the American Journal of Psychiatry. Among the many types of narcissism, malignant narcissism is described as the one with "the greatest level of severity."