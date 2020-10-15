A person's attachment style is the way they behave in a relationship, which is based on the way they were cared for as a child. According to Abrams, not feeling secure or close in your relationship with a parent or caregiver can lead to avoidant, anxious, or disorganized attachment style, depending on the reasons behind why you're not close.

Someone with an avoidant attachment style tends to avoid intimacy with others, and it usually forms when a child had caregivers who were largely unavailable. One study, published in the International Journal of Sexual Health found having unavailable parents might even lead to sexual difficulties later in life.

Someone with an anxious attachment style tends to crave intimacy with others, and it usually forms when a child had inconsistent caregivers who were sometimes there for them and sometimes not. "This leaves a child not knowing what to expect and hungry for attention and connection," clinical psychologist Bobbi Wegner, Psy.D., recently told mbg.

Finally, someone with a disorganized attachment style both craves intimacy and avoids it, and it tends to form when a child grew up afraid of their caregiver. That's why it's also called fearful-avoidant attachment, and it's been linked to poor coping skills, erratic behavior, and difficult or volatile relationships.

“While your attachment style can change over time, it usually takes years and some deep emotional work to learn how to connect with people differently than what you learned growing up,” Abrams explains.