How Growing Up With Unavailable Parents May Affect Your Sex Life Today

Why would unavailable parents lead to more sexual trouble?

One mediating factor the researchers found was identity trouble. People who had more unavailable parents also tended to have a less stable sense of self. In the paper on their findings, lead author Noémie Bigras, Ph.D., and her fellow researchers explain that these experiences of childhood neglect may mean that a child grew up without the sufficient engagement, stimulation, and interpersonal mirroring that are needed to develop real knowledge of oneself.

“Neglectful, unavailable or unresponsive parents, oftentimes, fail to be attuned to the internal world of the child, which in turn, tend to hinder the development of a rich and coherent sense of self as well as the capacity to reflect on one’s own and other’s internal states,” they write. “The development of the child’s sense of self and the child’s understanding of own and others’ mental states could be thought as essential skills for a positive and healthy sexuality later on.”

When you’re not as secure in who you are and not in touch with your own needs, it can be very hard to know what you want sexually and to assert your sexual needs with partners.

“These results suggest that, years after having experienced neglect from attachment figures, it can still influence a person’s sexual life through its repercussions on impaired identity,” the researchers write. “By not receiving sufficient care and attention from their caregivers, survivors may have internalized that they are not important to others and have little personal value, altering the development of a solid sense of self. This, in turn, might lead to poor abilities to care for themselves, to know what they like and need, and to act in ways that make sense to them in the long run.”