Have compassion for both yourself and your mom. "I like to remind myself (and others) that we are all doing the best we can, with what we have, in the moment," Hallett says.

Showing compassion doesn't mean you have to completely dismiss past hurts or difficulties, she explains. It does mean, however, that you recognize not everyone has the same inner resources to make decisions you think are best.

One way to really start to understand your mother better is to ask her questions about her upbringing. This may give you a better sense of her motivations and the way she responds to conflict. Some people, especially from older generations, may be reluctant to talk about their pasts, especially if they were hard. Let your mom know that you simply want to get to know her better and understand your history.