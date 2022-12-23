We'll also note here that there is evidence that the male brain may be more inclined to compartmentalize. As clinical neuroscientist psychiatrist Daniel Amen, M.D., previously wrote for mbg, there's an area in the frontal lobes of the brain called the ACG, which helps you shift attention and recognize errors. Higher activity in the ACG "increases the tendency to get stuck on negative thoughts or negative behaviors and to see what is wrong rather than what is right," he explains—and that increased activity is more commonly observed in the female brain.