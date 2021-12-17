As a neuroscientist and psychiatrist who has been using brain SPECT imaging in my practice for over 30 years, I have fielded thousands of queries about the brain. One of the most common questions I get is: “Are there any differences between the male and female brain?”

The quick answer is yes. I know this statement may irritate some people, but hear me out. While brain imaging research shows we are equally smart, our brains are wired differently.

Functional brain scans like SPECT, which measures blood flow and activity in the brain, reveal significant differences between the female brain and male brain. In one of the largest functional brain imaging studies ever, our team at Amen Clinics compared 46,034 brain SPECT scans from more than 25,000 men and women. This study, which appeared in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, revealed fascinating differences between the female and male brains.

Before delving into these findings, it is critical to remember that not all female brains are the same just as male brains are not all alike. In addition, more research is needed to provide a deeper understanding of the brains of nonbinary and transgender individuals. What is clear from the existing research is that in general, men and women are all capable of succeeding at various tasks, however, we may call on different brain regions and networks in doing so.

Here are six fascinating differences between the female brain and the male brain.