This One Habit Blows Relationship Arguments Way Out Of Proportion

When we are projecting, we tend to generalize and look for someone to blame. When we experience conflict in our relationships, our minds search for an explanation: This is not my fault, so it must be theirs. ​Blame says, "​You are responsible for how I feel."

A little while ago, I had to go to the dentist, and for the record, I hate going to the dentist. After she poked and prodded for what felt like forever, she said, "You need a crown. Your fillings are starting to break down, and there's some trouble with your gums." She continued on and on. You get the point. I realized at that moment that what I don't like about the dentist isn't just the Novocain; it's that I feel like a failure when I'm there. I'm sitting in the dentist's office feeling like the biggest loser because I have not adequately taken care of my teeth throughout my entire life, and I can't do anything about it at this point. There I am, sitting in the dentist's chair, feeling the unwanted feelings of being a failure when a thought cropped up.

This is my husband's fault.

Yep. I wanted someone to blame, and he was candidate No. 1. Have you ever found that it is somehow easiest to blame those closest to you? In moments when we are feeling negative emotions, we tend to blame our partners. And usually, we blame them for things we would never blame on anyone else. I'm not just referring to disappointment; I mean unhappiness, unworthiness, and failure. All the things we are inherently responsible for. Blaming my husband for my disappointing dental report did not allow me to take responsibility for the state of my teeth and left no room to improve the situation. I was casting myself in the role of the victim.

We all fall into this trap, myself included. There I sat, truly ruminating, as ridiculous as it sounds, over the fact that if Michael had better dental hygiene, I would too. The thought I caught was, "I haven't taken care of my teeth because he's rubbed off on me!" I brought awareness to this thought and, of course, started to laugh—because it's obviously ludicrous.

Projecting makes it difficult to know the difference between blaming and accountability. Holding people accountable for their actions is not the same thing as blaming. Accountability holds someone responsible for an action; blame holds someone responsible for how we feel. It's justified to hold an ex-spouse to their commitment to pay child support. It's not justified to make your ex responsible for your continued emotional suffering and inability to enter into a new relationship.

Interrupting the habit of looking outward for someone to blame will shift your attention toward self-awareness. Ultimately, no one can "make" us feel anything, nor is anyone else responsible for the quality of our lives. Ending the cycle of blame is a powerful step in the direction of having the loving, fulfilling relationship you want.