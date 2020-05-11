Spending a significant amount of time at home can cause us to revert to former patterns and behaviors, rooted in family dynamics. This can sometimes be referred to as regression—the process of reverting to an earlier development stage (emotionally, socially, or behaviorally). Regression commonly occurs in times of stress, so unsurprisingly, being stuck at home in the middle of a pandemic may be triggering a lot of regression for many people.

Although we most often notice regression when spending time around parents or siblings again as adults, this can also happen when we start visiting old friends. The reason being, all relationships have certain relational dynamics. These can include power dynamics, emotional dynamics, and habitual interactions based on certain actions or words.

"When we're not with people on a regular ongoing basis, those dynamics are still under the surface," explains social psychologist Jennifer Goldman-Wetzler, Ph.D., "but because we're not interacting often, we're no longer aware of them."

As soon as you go home, or start catching up with old friends on a regular basis, those dynamics come back. "They can either help you or haunt you," she says.