Social psychologist

Jennifer Goldman-Wetzler, Ph.D., is the founder and CEO of Alignment Strategies Group, a New York-based consulting firm. A former counterterrorism research fellow with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, she received her B.A. with honors from Tufts University and holds a Ph.D. in Social-Organizational Psychology from Columbia University. In the corporate arena, Jennifer counsels CEOs and their teams on how to achieve optimal organizational health and growth, specializing in innovative technology, healthcare, and financial and professional services companies. She has served clients including: CSC, IBM, Intel, athenahealth, Novartis, Oscar Health Insurance, Oxeon, Roche, Barclays, GE Capital, Moody’s, Cornerstone Research, Lexis Nexis, Navigant, and KPMG. A leading expert on conflict and organizational psychology, she is author of OPTIMAL OUTCOMES: Free Yourself from Conflict at Work, at Home, and in Life.