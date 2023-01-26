There are evolutionary reasons why humans do so much of this type of thinking, according to licensed therapist Chay Tanchanco, LMFT. "Part of our survival as humans has depended on anticipating danger," she explains. "If our ancestors could predict where or when their life was threatened, they could plan to get away safely or prepare for a conflict, giving them a better chance at seeing the next day."

So, overthinking is a survival mechanism that was actually useful to our primal ancestors. But it's proving not so useful in today's world.

"In the modern world, we don't have the same kind of dangers as humans did thousands of years ago—however, our brains are still operating with many of those same systems," Tanchanco says. "Overthinking is our brains' way of trying to predict harm while applying the complex modern layers of societal stigmas, expectations, and safeguards."