6 Core Emotions & How They Work In The Body, Explained By Psychology Experts

An emotion is a conscious change in one's behavioral and psychological state of being in response to some type of stimulus, according to psychologist and licensed counselor Elizabeth Fedrick, Ph.D., LPC. This stimulus can be either external (such as an event or interaction) or internal (such as a thought or physical sensation). "Regardless of whether the stimulus is external or internal, these experiences result in a shift to one's psychological and physiological state of well-being," Fedrick tells mbg.