For Those Who Cry Way Too Easily: 6 Ways To Calm Yourself In The Moment

If you feel a big cry coming on, but it's not the appropriate moment or setting to let it out, be super gentle with yourself. Do not judge yourself for your sensitivity but mentally say to yourself, "I will express these feelings later, in a safe space." Then, you can ground yourself by placing your palm on your thigh or another part of your body and really focusing on the sensation of self-touch as a means of connection, love, and support while taking deep breaths. And if you end up crying anyway, that's OK too. You can try again next time.