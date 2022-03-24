People with marginalized identities have disproportionately less access to quality mental health care. This problem is amplified during COVID, in combination with racialized traumas, anti-LGBTQ+ rulings, and migrant crises that compound on our collective well-being. My mission is to reclaim healing for melanated, marginalized, and displaced peoples.

Inclusive Therapists offers a safer, simpler way for people with marginalized identities to connect with culturally responsive, social-justice-oriented mental health services. We center the needs of BIPOC and 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, people with disabilities, and the span of the neurodiversity spectrum.