 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Mental Health
A Mental Health Liberation Activist Working For More Inclusive Access To Therapy

A Mental Health Liberation Activist Working For More Inclusive Access To Therapy

Kristine Thomason
mbg Health & Fitness Director By Kristine Thomason
mbg Health & Fitness Director
Kristine Thomason is the health and fitness director at mindbodygreen.
melody li follow her lead

Image by mbg creative / melody li

March 24, 2022 — 13:04 PM
In honor and recognition of Women's History Month, this March we're highlighting the voices of leading women in the well-being space. Each week, look out for the latest Follow Her Lead installments, where you'll find inspiring stories, ways you can help, and of course, new faces of women worth following.

After decades of being silenced, ignored, and stigmatized—mental health care is finally getting the spotlight and platform it needs. While the culture is certainly evolving, activist and therapist Melody Li, LMFT—founder of Inclusive Therapists and Mental Health Liberation—is advocating for much more inclusive mental health care practices, to support people of all identities and abilities. Here, Li shares with mindbodygreen why it's crucial to examine and disrupt the current mental health care system so all people can access the healing services they need.

What is your mission, and how are you working toward it at the moment?

People with marginalized identities have disproportionately less access to quality mental health care. This problem is amplified during COVID, in combination with racialized traumas, anti-LGBTQ+ rulings, and migrant crises that compound on our collective well-being. My mission is to reclaim healing for melanated, marginalized, and displaced peoples. 

Inclusive Therapists offers a safer, simpler way for people with marginalized identities to connect with culturally responsive, social-justice-oriented mental health services. We center the needs of BIPOC and 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, people with disabilities, and the span of the neurodiversity spectrum.

Stay open to feedback and reflections from those with different lived experiences than you.

We recently launched a sibling nonprofit organization, Mental Health Liberation. Our purposes are: 

  1. Bridging Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BI&POC) with free therapy services
  2. Empowering future generations of clinicians with marginalized identities
  3. Dismantling systemic barriers and inequities through policy advocacy and activism
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

What inspires you most about the work you're doing?

I'm most inspired by the creativity, resourcefulness, imagination, and love that people who have been displaced or colonized embody—and the ways that we channel our ancestral strengths and wisdoms toward collective healing. 

Being a queer femme of Color entrepreneur today is only possible because I stand upon the shoulders of activists and advocates that fought before me. It means I have the responsibility to heal from colonial constructs (the -phobias and -isms mentioned above). I am responsible to continue to fight for our collective liberation, prioritizing Indigenous sovereignty and Black liberation. 

If you had one piece of advice for readers, what would it be?

Embrace the discomfort. If we are too comfortable, we are not growing. The privilege of comfort not only stifles personal growth, it heightens the risk of us causing harm. Lean into difficult conversations. Engage in critical discourse. Stay open to feedback and reflections from those with different lived experiences than you.

What advice do you have for other women starting out in your career/area of impact?

Find community with folks that you not only share values with but will both uplift and challenge you. We must shift our field away from individualized forms of "care" and toward a shared, collective responsibility to tend to one another's mental wellness. This shift starts with us being willing to be bold to connect with and invest in community. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Who is one woman in your life who never fails to inspire you?

Both of my grandmothers lived very hard lives—they were raised in poverty, were illiterate, and became deaf and disabled. They survived during a colonial era when they were regarded as dispensable. And yet, they channeled their strength, resilience, wisdom, and passion for life through their relationships. They were both deeply loved. I have their flowers tattooed on my arm. In moments of depletion, I draw from them for inspiration, joy, and grit. 

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Kristine Thomason
Kristine Thomason mbg Health & Fitness Director
Kristine Thomason is the health and fitness director at mindbodygreen. Kristine is a New York University graduate with a degree in journalism and psychology, and also a NASM-certified...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Toss & Turn No More: Our List Of The Best Sleep Aids Of 2022 Is Here

Emma Loewe
Toss & Turn No More: Our List Of The Best Sleep Aids Of 2022 Is Here
Integrative Health

This Wind-Down Routine Is Like Hitting Your Body's "Chill-Out Button"

Hannah Frye
This Wind-Down Routine Is Like Hitting Your Body's "Chill-Out Button"
$249.99

The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork

With Gwen Dittmar
The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork
Functional Food

This Underrated Veggie Has Been Ranked The Most Nutrient-Dense Produce To Buy

Andrea Jordan
This Underrated Veggie Has Been Ranked The Most Nutrient-Dense Produce To Buy
Home

This Plant Can Go Weeks Without Watering: 13 Types To Check Out

Emma Loewe
This Plant Can Go Weeks Without Watering: 13 Types To Check Out
Beauty

Weather's Warming Up: Here's What To Know About Waxing & Shaving

Emily Rekstis
Weather's Warming Up: Here's What To Know About Waxing & Shaving
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

7 Graphic Eyeliner Tutorials That Anyone Can Master, From Top Makeup Artists

Dorian Smith-Garcia
7 Graphic Eyeliner Tutorials That Anyone Can Master, From Top Makeup Artists
Home

This Plant Is A Lucky Charm — & It Will Totally Thrive In Your Home

Lauren David
This Plant Is A Lucky Charm — & It Will Totally Thrive In Your Home
Mental Health

The Weird Technique A Holistic Psychiatrist Swears By To Relieve Anxiety

Hannah Frye
The Weird Technique A Holistic Psychiatrist Swears By To Relieve Anxiety
Love

How To Flirt More Naturally, According To Dating Experts

Kelly Gonsalves
How To Flirt More Naturally, According To Dating Experts
Beauty

This Trending Perfume Will Make You Smell Like Yourself — But Better

Jamie Schneider
This Trending Perfume Will Make You Smell Like Yourself — But Better
Integrative Health

This Is One Of The Most Silent Issues Affecting Longevity — Do You Have It?

Jason Wachob
This Is One Of The Most Silent Issues Affecting Longevity — Do You Have It?
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/mental-health-activist-for-inclusive-therapy

Your article and new folder have been saved!