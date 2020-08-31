Right now, people are really fed up with these persisting racial inequities. Each of these can contribute to internalized and generational trauma, which may be amplified right now from the recent protests, police brutality, COVID-19, and potential job loss—all of which are disproportionately affecting communities of color.

To help break the stigma of mental health and to provide resources for women of color, my company DRK Beauty recently launched the initiative DRK Beauty Healing, with the goal of providing free and accessible therapy to women of color.

Anyone suffering from anxiety, depression, or other mental health disorders is not in the proper headspace to fill out forms or jump through hoops to find help—I know this from my own experience with depression. DRK Beauty Healing’s mission is to eliminate those hurdles.

Since conceiving of the idea in April, we have partnered with more than 100 licensed clinicians in 27 states, raised over 2,000 hours of donated therapy, and become one of the leading free therapy directories for women of color in America. The ultimate goal is to raise 10,000 hours of free therapy for women of color and to eliminate any barriers of access to mental health care.

It's also worth noting, if you're struggling with your own mental health, please reach out to someone you trust—whether it's a friend, family member, or licensed therapist.

Bottom line: therapy should be viewed as a necessity, not a luxury. To continue moving forward, as younger generations have started, we need to understand that mental health is as critical as physical health, and should be prioritized as such.

Learn more about contributing to the initiative here. And if you are a clinician interested in providing free hours of therapy, you can fill out the information here.