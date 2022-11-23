Healing an ambivalent attachment style and reaching a place of security can be particularly confusing, especially if you're doing this work while trying to navigate an existing romantic relationship. After all, you may not even be sure what a loving relationship really looks like—and it could overwhelm you when you do get it. As such, Richmond says, it's going to take some soul searching to figure out what your standards really are and noticing when your old hardwiring is playing out.