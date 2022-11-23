While it's somewhat inevitable that we may unintentionally inflict some emotional wounds on our children, there are certainly things that can be done to help ensure your child grows up with a secure attachment style.

For one thing, according to Page, attention heals. "Caring attention heals in a profound way. Every parent can practice being present to their child in deeper ways, and it’s also important that we make space to help our child understand and validate the reasons for their ambivalence," he explains.

Whether that means prompting them to share what's bothering them, making space for all their emotions, or being consistent with your affection, the idea is that you are there for them—and they know it. Consistency is really what's key.

And according to Richmond, checking your own attachment style can have a profound impact, too. She notes that children with an ambivalent attachment style often had parents who themselves were anxious, avoidant, or a combination of both. To that end, children can only go off of what we model for them, so as a parent, getting to a place of secure attachment within yourself would certainly be helpful.