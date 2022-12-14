Mateer shares a classic sign of victimization is being unable to reflect on what they might have contributed. Despite the situation, whether they're receiving feedback at work or they're in conflict with a friend, they tend to focus on what was negatively done to them in the situation. ("My co-worker has it out for me! As soon as I started the job, you know they never liked me, and that's why the project failed.") It's always about the other person and what they're doing to inflict harm.