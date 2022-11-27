The word “empty” may imply that this is just a feeling of nothingness. However, it goes beyond just a lack of feeling.

A 2021 study1 of people with bipolar disorder dealing with feelings of “chronic emptiness” found it was largely experienced as “a feeling of disconnection from both self and others, and a sense of numbness and nothingness which was frequent and reduced functional capacity.”

The researchers also found the feeling of emptiness were closely associated with feelings of purposelessness and unfulfillment, and most people in the study found the feelings to be “distressing.”

That impact on your daily life is what mental health professionals are concerned about. Although it’s common to feel empty from time to time, it is not a pleasant experience and can negatively affect how you live your life. There may be cause for concern if this feeling of emptiness, paired with lack of motivation or enthusiasm for life, is persistent across many or all parts of your life.