 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Spirituality
20 Signs You're Unhappy (And What To Do About It)

20 Signs You're Unhappy (And What To Do About It)

Lissa Rankin, M.D.
Physician and New York Times bestselling author By Lissa Rankin, M.D.
Physician and New York Times bestselling author
Lissa Rankin, M.D., is the New York Times bestselling author of "Mind Over Medicine," "The Fear Cure," and "The Anatomy of a Calling." She is a physician, speaker, founder of the Whole Health Medicine Institute, and mystic. Lissa has starred in two National Public Television specials and also leads workshops, both online and at retreat centers like Esalen and Kripalu.
Upset Person Outdoors

Image by Thais Ramos Varela / Stocksy

Last updated on February 17, 2020

These days, many of us suffer from a loss of meaning, direction, vitality, mission, purpose, identity, and genuine connection—a deep unhappiness that most of us have come to consider as simply ordinary. Over time, it becomes easier to feel numb to many of these signs and accept a lack of meaning in our lives as normal. I call this epidemic of unhappiness "soul loss" and believe that it blinds us from seeing the potential for joy and wholeness in ordinary life.

Here are 20 telltale signs that you're unhappy:

  1. You feel like you're not as good as other people.
  2. You yearn to be of service, but you have no idea what you have to contribute and why it matters.
  3. You find yourself striving in vain for an impossible-to-achieve standard of perfection.
  4. Your fears keep you from living large.
  5. You're frequently worried that you're not good enough, smart enough, thin enough, young enough, [fill in the blank] enough.
  6. You feel like a victim of circumstances that are beyond your control.
  7. You feel like your daily life is meaningless and task-driven.
  8. You often feel helpless, hopeless, or pessimistic.
  9. You protect your heart with steel walls.
  10. You often feel you don't really matter and your love doesn't make a difference.
  11. You're always trying to fit in and belong but rarely feel like you do.
  12. You feel beaten down by the challenges you face in your life.
  13. You suffer from a variety of vague, hard-to-treat physical symptoms, such as fatigue, chronic pain, weight gain or loss, insomnia, skin disorders, or gastrointestinal symptoms.
  14. You struggle with being able to accept love and nurturing.
  15. You feel depressed, anxious, or chronically worried.
  16. You feel like you're not appreciated enough.
  17. You find yourself judging others.
  18. You frequently numb yourself with alcohol, drugs, sex, television, or excessive busyness.
  19. You feel disappointed with life.
  20. You've forgotten how to dream.
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

What to do about it.

When you heal from soul loss, you see familiar things in new ways so you can increase your joy in what you already have. Sometimes the soul needs space in order to heal, and this may require the courage to make some external changes in your life. Perhaps you need to switch careers in order to give the soul more room to breathe. Perhaps an unhealthy relationship is constricting the soul, and it's time to go to couples' therapy, set boundaries, or even end things. Perhaps you need to find more people to love or relocate to a place that helps your soul come alive. Perhaps you need to give your soul permission to engage in more creative activities.

Meditating, establishing a breathwork practice, and following a spiritual path can also help you reconnect to your soul and find happiness right where you are. It can be astounding to discover that you've had what you needed all along and have been looking in all the wrong places. Perhaps all that is needed is to see the life you're already living in a different way.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
Lissa Rankin, M.D., is the New York Times bestselling author of Mind Over Medicine, The Fear Cure,...
Read More
More from the author:
Identify Limiting Beliefs That Are Holding You Back From True, Full Healing
Check out A Six-Step Process For Radical Self-Healing
Join world-renowned physician Dr. Lissa Rankin for this powerful self-care course to tap into the power of radical healing and get back to 100%.
LEARN MORE
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
Lissa Rankin, M.D., is the New York Times bestselling author of Mind...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked

Sarah Regan
7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked
Spirituality

The Autumn Equinox Opens A Powerful Portal: 7 Rituals To Tap Into It

Barbara Biziou
The Autumn Equinox Opens A Powerful Portal: 7 Rituals To Tap Into It
$249.99

The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork

With Gwen Dittmar
The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork
Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
Functional Food

8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs

Merrell Readman
8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs
Integrative Health

13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up

Emma Loewe
13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet

Hannah Frye
Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet
Travel

Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green, Pacific Northwest City

Alexandra Engler
Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green, Pacific Northwest City
Recipes

Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier

Jamie Schneider
Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier
Integrative Health

Bye Bye, Bloat—The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs

Merrell Readman
Bye Bye, Bloat—The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs
Love

The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms
Integrative Health

A Functional Health Expert's Nighttime Non-Negotiables For Deep Sleep

Stacie J. Stephenson, D.C., CNS
A Functional Health Expert's Nighttime Non-Negotiables For Deep Sleep
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/signs-youre-unhappy-and-what-to-do-about-it

Your article and new folder have been saved!