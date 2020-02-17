20 Signs You're Unhappy (And What To Do About It)

When you heal from soul loss, you see familiar things in new ways so you can increase your joy in what you already have. Sometimes the soul needs space in order to heal, and this may require the courage to make some external changes in your life. Perhaps you need to switch careers in order to give the soul more room to breathe. Perhaps an unhealthy relationship is constricting the soul, and it's time to go to couples' therapy, set boundaries, or even end things. Perhaps you need to find more people to love or relocate to a place that helps your soul come alive. Perhaps you need to give your soul permission to engage in more creative activities.

Meditating, establishing a breathwork practice, and following a spiritual path can also help you reconnect to your soul and find happiness right where you are. It can be astounding to discover that you've had what you needed all along and have been looking in all the wrong places. Perhaps all that is needed is to see the life you're already living in a different way.