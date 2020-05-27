Even the most powerful of salt-water fish will struggle and fail in a fresh-water lake. Once you have a clearer sense of your internal environment—what motivates you, what your strengths and weaknesses are—it’s time to figure out what external environments support you and what environments are detrimental to your stability, confidence, and growth.

An environment isn’t just about physical space but also has aspects of time and energy. There are various exercises you can engage in here but without a coach I would recommend simply going back to a blank sheet of paper to start brainstorming and taking notes. Ask yourself questions like what are the aspects of the environments I like to be in? What do these environments look, feel, sound like? Do they need to be visually stimulating? Are they fast-paced? Are they time pressured, high energy and noisy or do they tend to be calmer, more quiet and relaxed? Think back to times when you felt stressed and times you felt confident. Are there any emerging patterns you can see here?

Start getting specific and see if you can visualize your ideal environment or at least list out the aspects of the environments that suit you. You can also do the same for the environments that hinder your ability to thrive. Once you have done this you can start thinking about how these environments—the good, the bad and the ugly—show up in your life. Are you currently in a work environment that gives you or takes away your confidence and energy?

If the environment you have visualized seems out of reach right now, then you will need to think outside the box and bring aspects of that environment into your current reality. For example, if you love nature but work in the middle of manhattan, maybe you could invest in some indoor plants, nature photography and spotify playlists that bring the sounds of birds and the ocean waves into your workspace. Creativity and imagination are paramount for you to empower yourself to build the reality that you want.