Certified professional leadership coach

Amelia Kruse is a creative leadership coach. She received her master's degree in biological sciences and bachelor's degree in anthropology from The University of Sydney, Australia. She is a certified professional coach (PCC) with the International Coaching Federation (ICF) and a certified EQ assessor with Six Seconds (EQAC), The Emotional Intelligence Network. She has been featured in Business Insider and Refinery29 and has clients from companies such as Droga5, Google, Spotify, Anomaly, Domino, and Weber Shandwick. She is currently living and practicing in New York City.