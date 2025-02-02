An environment isn't just about physical space but also has aspects of time and energy. There are various exercises you can engage in here, but without a coach, I would recommend simply going back to a blank sheet of paper to start brainstorming and taking notes. Ask yourself questions like what are the aspects of the environments I like to be in? What do these environments look, feel, sound like? Do they need to be visually stimulating? Are they fast-paced? Are they time-pressured, high energy, and noisy, or do they tend to be calmer, more quiet, and relaxed? Think back to times when you felt stressed and times you felt confident. Are there any emerging patterns you can see here?