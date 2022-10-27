If you're wondering what kind of person uses the silent treatment, there's really no black-and-white answer because so many people will lean on this behavior for a variety of reasons.

For example, as both Blaylock-Solar and Page explain, someone who grew up feeling like their needs were ignored or unimportant may grow up to have a hard time expressing themselves. "It may be challenging for them as adults to share—or even feel they have the right to share—their thoughts or feelings, and so they keep them to themselves and shut down," Blaylock-Solar explains.

Additionally, she notes, some people have delayed processing disorders at play that simply make it difficult to gather themselves or respond quickly, and so they shut down. Or, in the face of conflict (processing disorder or not), sometimes people "may need to collect their thoughts and figure out how do they feel about a situation," before responding, she explains—and this can certainly be interpreted as the silent treatment to the person on the receiving end.

In other more extreme cases, Page says that people can intentionally use the silent treatment in a passive-aggressive, hostile, and/or sadistic way. "If you feel like you don't have the power to communicate your needs, your pain, or your desire, the silent treatment is effectively a way to gain back power when you feel powerless," he explains.