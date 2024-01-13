Advertisement
Wondering If A Guy Likes You? Here's A 15-Question Quiz To Find Out
Trying to figure out whether a guy likes you can be a tricky game. Of course, the best way to know for sure is him actually telling you he's interested—but there are some telltale signs to watch out for, as well.
So if you're wondering whether he likes you, we made a simple quiz to find out, based on common signs of attraction and romantic interest. Once you get your results, we'll walk you through what to do next.
Does He Like Me Quiz
What to do with your results
If he likes you
If your quiz results indicate this guy likes you, congrats! That's great news, and now the only thing to do is make a move. Although—given the signs he's putting out—don't be surprised if he makes a move himself.
If it seems like the relationship is going somewhere, be sure to check out our guide to dating intentionally.
If he might like you
If your results suggest he might like you, but there isn't enough evidence to be certain, you might be feeling a little frustrated. The truth is, some guys are going to be a bit more shy (or at least, less direct) than guys with a little more confidence in the dating department. That doesn't mean they're not interested! You just might have to take the reins more.
And for what it's worth, there are healthy (read: not manipulative) ways to encourage someone to like you that don't require you to sacrifice yourself or be someone you're not.
Always remember, as licensed therapist Ken Page, LCSW previously told mindbodygreen, "The degree to which you hyper-focus on whether someone likes you is the degree to which you will self-abandon." According to Page, when you've got your eye on someone, it's far more important to get clear on how they actually make you feel than trying to get them to like you.
If he seems like a player
If your results are saying the guy in question could be a player, the short takeaway is: run. The long answer is: this kind of relationship is only going to leave you wanting if you're looking for something deeper.
If you're OK with a situationship, a friends-with-benefits agreement, and/or only hearing from this guy once a month, go for it. Who are we to presume you're looking to lock in a serious commitment?
However, if you are hoping this relationship could evolve into something more serious, you might want to cut your losses.
If he's not interested
Finally, if it seem like this guy is not interested, do not be discouraged. All that means is you've discovered this guy doesn't click with you romantically—and that's OK! Try not to take it personally; so many factors go into romantic interest, and one person not "liking" you does not diminish your worth, desirability, or chances at finding love.
The good news is, once you're certain he's not looking to date you, you can focus your efforts elsewhere. In the words of Ariana Grande, "Thank u, next!"
The takeaway
When in doubt, it never hurts to be straightforward with the person you're crushing on. Don't be afraid to let them know you're interested! If it's received well, that's great—and if not, you can give yourself permission to move on.
Whether this guy likes you or not, just remember that no single person is going to complete you, save you, or validate you 100%. Only you can do that for yourself.
