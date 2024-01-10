Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Love

How To Quit The Date-Shift Grind & Step Into Your Intentional Dating Era

Amanda Jean Rocchio M.Ed, LMHC
Author:
Amanda Jean Rocchio M.Ed, LMHC
January 10, 2024
Amanda Jean Rocchio M.Ed, LMHC
Licensed Psychotherapist
By Amanda Jean Rocchio M.Ed, LMHC
Licensed Psychotherapist
Amanda Jean Rocchio is a licensed psychotherapist, graduate professor, and CEO of a Madison Avenue Psychotherapy PC.
Image by Leah Flores / Stocksy
January 10, 2024

Have you gone on countless dates that all seem to end with you feeling hopeless and dissatisfied? You may be ready to tap out from your date-shift era, but before you give up on romance, it might be worthwhile to approach dating from a fresh perspective. 

Fostering self-awareness and emotional intelligence for lasting relationships is essential in our fast-paced world. Love, trust, communication, and vulnerability are the foundation of a healthy relationship. Love can feel like a dopamine rush, and it acts as the fuel that drives the trajectory of a relationship—however, we can't always trust our hearts to guide us towards a healthy relationship.

Sometimes, we misinterpret infatuation for authentic love, blurring the line between lust and deep emotional connection. So, how do we approach dating without losing our sense of self and direction?

When you learn how to navigate relationships with patience and assurance, you open yourself to receiving love in its most authentic form. As a licensed therapist, I teach my clients how to manage the complexities of modern relationships with ease and authenticity.

Whether you're new to the dating scene or looking to enhance your dating approach, these ten tips can help you build meaningful and lasting relationships.

1.

Prioritize self-reflection

Regularly check in with yourself to understand your wants, needs, and emotions. Prioritizing self-reflection means devoting time to introspect and gain insight into your emotions and desires. It involves actively assessing your feelings and identifying your needs as they arise. This practice can lead to enhanced self-awareness and decision-making. 

2.

Stay committed to your core principles & beliefs

Never compromise your core values to boost someone else's ego. Staying true to your core values means prioritizing yourself, abiding by your morals, and aligning your behaviors with your values. 

3.

Preserve a sense of respect & trust within the relationship

Trust and respect are not automatically granted, but must be cultivated through consistent, honest, and respectful behavior. This process requires patience and commitment. Respect is the foundation of a harmonious relationship.

4.

Give yourself the space to heal

Dedicate time to grieve and reflect on past relationships, fortifying your connection with your current and future self. Acknowledge the discomfort, anguish, and lessons from the past while nurturing your emotional wellbeing to prepare for a healthier future.

Remember that granting forgiveness without an apology is a testament to your resilience and emotional maturity. Continue to push forward and nurture your inner strength.

5.

Foster open communication

Fostering open communication involves assembling an environment where both partners feel secure and encouraged to communicate their opinions, feelings, and concerns without fear of critique. Embracing intentional moments of silence and reflection can enhance effective communication, enabling you to respond thoughtfully rather than impulsively.

6.

Trust your judgment

You are the expert on your life; give yourself the space to evaluate the potential of a relationship. Trusting your gut instinct entails acknowledging that you possess unparalleled wisdom about your life and allowing yourself to assess a relationship's prospects based on your unique experiences and discernment.

7.

Guard your time

Your time is precious; do not make yourself too accessible to others. Guarding your time means valuing your time by not overcommitting or making yourself excessively available to others. Prioritizing your wellbeing and boundaries is essential rather than constantly seeking to appease others. Make sure you prioritize self-care and setting healthy boundaries.

8.

Ground yourself in the present

Stay in the present moment and refrain from constantly fixating on the future of your relationship. You can achieve inner peace and stability by anchoring yourself in the present. 

9.

Cultivate balanced independence

Both partners must maintain their sense of self and autonomy to prosper within the relationship. A wholesome partnership requires the space for individual growth and self-fulfillment alongside shared experiences.

10.

Maintain healthy boundaries

Healthy boundaries are crucial for maintaining respect, trust, and overall wellbeing. By establishing and respecting boundaries, couples can prevent misunderstandings, relieve conflicts, and cultivate a sense of security and mutual understanding. Ultimately, healthy boundaries pave the way for more harmonious and fulfilling connections.

The takeaway

It’s time to take back the reins of your dating life and step into your intentional dating era. From prioritizing self-reflection to fostering open communication and preserving stability, these tips act as insights into building meaningful and healthy connections. And remember—it's never too late to invest in yourself and enhance the quality of your relationships.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Making New Friends? Here Are 99 Questions To Get To Know Them Better
Friendships

Making New Friends? Here Are 99 Questions To Get To Know Them Better

Sarah Regan

7 Ways To Actually Strengthen Your Relationships, From A Therapist
Friendships

7 Ways To Actually Strengthen Your Relationships, From A Therapist

Hannah Frye

Why This Family Therapist Doesn't Want To Raise "Obedient" Kids
Parenting

Why This Family Therapist Doesn't Want To Raise "Obedient" Kids

Lia Avellino, LCSW

This Sex Toy Can Make You Reach Orgasm 'Almost Immediately', An Expert Says
Sex

This Sex Toy Can Make You Reach Orgasm 'Almost Immediately', An Expert Says

Carleigh Ferrante

Get To Know Your Significant Other With This List Of 101 Questions
Love

Get To Know Your Significant Other With This List Of 101 Questions

Sarah Regan

Why You Should Use The "Partner Effect" For Better Health In 2024
Love

Why You Should Use The "Partner Effect" For Better Health In 2024

Sarah Regan

Making New Friends? Here Are 99 Questions To Get To Know Them Better
Friendships

Making New Friends? Here Are 99 Questions To Get To Know Them Better

Sarah Regan

7 Ways To Actually Strengthen Your Relationships, From A Therapist
Friendships

7 Ways To Actually Strengthen Your Relationships, From A Therapist

Hannah Frye

Why This Family Therapist Doesn't Want To Raise "Obedient" Kids
Parenting

Why This Family Therapist Doesn't Want To Raise "Obedient" Kids

Lia Avellino, LCSW

This Sex Toy Can Make You Reach Orgasm 'Almost Immediately', An Expert Says
Sex

This Sex Toy Can Make You Reach Orgasm 'Almost Immediately', An Expert Says

Carleigh Ferrante

Get To Know Your Significant Other With This List Of 101 Questions
Love

Get To Know Your Significant Other With This List Of 101 Questions

Sarah Regan

Why You Should Use The "Partner Effect" For Better Health In 2024
Love

Why You Should Use The "Partner Effect" For Better Health In 2024

Sarah Regan

more Relationships
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 Tips On How To Have A Good Healthy Relationship10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.