These days, people have such different ideas about what it means to be dating and what it means to be in a relationship, so it can sometimes be hard to know where you stand with someone you’ve been spending a lot of time with.

If you suspect that the guy you’re hanging out with or crushing on isn’t interested in a serious relationship with you, and that's something that you do want and have been hoping for, it’s best to just ask him about it directly. That’s truly the only way you’re going to get a definitive answer.

But in the meantime, as you prepare yourself for that conversation, here are some strong signs to look out for that suggest he doesn't want a relationship—and what to do if that's the case.