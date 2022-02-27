In other words, saying you "don't do labels" cannot be a stand-in for having a conversation about what you both expect from each other. You two should still be able to get on the same page about whether you're romantically and sexually exclusive, what the expectations you both have for each other are, whether you want your current relationship to be long term, and whether you're interested in eventually living together, getting married, and those sorts of things. It's OK to not want these things, but if he's avoiding telling you how he feels about all this and keeping you in the dark, take that as a red flag.