OK, Here's Exactly How To Ask That Cute Person Out (You Can Do It!)

In deciding whether to take things to the next level, dating coach Kevin Carr says there are cues you can look for. "When you attempt to engage in conversation, does the person you're interested in match your energy, or do they reply with one-word answers to keep the conversation short and simple? You want to look for reciprocity here. If the interest you're showing isn't reflected back in your direction, you may want to take that as a sign to not try to advance the relationship."