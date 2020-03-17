How To Let Your Crush Know You Have Feelings

Before you grab your crush by the lapels and tell them, "I can't stop thinking about you!" it's best to get some perspective–crushes tend to make us toss reason out the window. The way you feel about your crush might seem all-encompassing, but the truth is that you're not actually in a romantic relationship with them (yet). Flirting and dating are both based in conversations, which require the voices of two or more people, right? So a crush is like a monologue, and if you start monologuing at the person who turns you on, they're understandably going to feel like you've ambushed them.

"When you have a big crush, it's easy to forget that the object of your desire is a person with flaws and emotional baggage," says writer and relationship expert Maddy Court, creator of the relationship advice publication The Ex-Girlfriend of My Ex-Girlfriend Is My Girlfriend and a forthcoming volume of the same title. "You can build a whole fantasy around someone you don't know very well, especially if you're spending a lot of time lurking on their social media."

That's why it's smart, except in a few specific situations, to put off the whole "confessing my feelings" drama and begin by initiating some low-stakes conversations with your crush. Keep in mind that your crush could have zero idea why you're approaching them, so you want to give this person time to develop curious feelings about you, too.